Books n Bobs, a self-service bookstore located in Taman Desa was recently victim to a theft incident that occurred on Feb 17.

The store took to its Facebook page to share the details of the incident. According to the post, the man entered the bookshop at about 11.50am and by 12.37pm, he walked out with a big bag of books and a cup of coffee without paying a single cent.

The crime was not only caught on the bookshop’s CCTV but was witnessed by another customer as well. The bookstore owner shared that he believed that it was a pre-planned and calculated act of crime based on how the man behaved.

“The suspect came in minutes after my staff left for his lunch break. This suggests he was watching the shop for my staff to leave. This also suggests it is not the suspect’s first visit as he is familiar with my staff’s movement,” shared the owner.

They also added that the suspect came in with his own bag that was filled to the brim when he left the shop. The suspect was also believed to be well-versed with the insides of the bookshop as he went straight to the section to get the books.

After spending about 40 minutes, he left with not just the books but as well as a cup of coffee.

The bookstore owner admitted that he knew that chances of thievery was there as it was a self-service bookshop. But what he didn’t expect was that the heist would be done on a neighbourhood secondhand bookshop.

The owner added that the estimated total cost of the stolen books was around around RM150 to RM200.

“What hurts more than the monetary loss is the ugliness of humanity. The absence of basic morals of certain people,” lamented the owner.

Anyone with more information regarding the thief’s identity is urged to contact the bookshop.

