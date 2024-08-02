STAYING in a house with strangers is definitely an unforgettable experience. If you’re lucky, you might develop a good friendship with your housemates.

However if you’ve had irresponsible housemates. you might then relate to this very frustrated Malaysian woman.

User @mimi.little.world took to her TikTok account to vent about her frustrations with her housemate that constantly steals her food. She shared four pictures with the caption on the first picture, “POV: Your housemate likes to steal”.

The first photograph was a container of red chilli to which @mimi.little.world captioned, “How heartbreaking when you want to cook but all that’s left is this when it was topped up just recently”.

The user stuck a green sticky note near the container, “Want to take more chilli? Just take everything till you get diarrhoea.”