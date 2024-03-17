Man dies, brother suffers burns while fleeing fire

KUANTAN: A man died, while his younger brother suffered burns on his hand, in a fire incident at Felda Tersang Satu, Raub, early this morning.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa said the victim, Abd Shukur Abdullah Suhaimin, 46, died at the scene after he was believed to have fallen on the ground behind the house while trying to flee.

He said that the department received the distress call at 1.42 am, and a total of 15 firefighters from the Raub and Sungai Koyan fire stations were rushed to the scene, located 38 kilometres away.

He added that two adjacent houses were involved in the incident.

“In that incident, Abd Shukur reportedly died after he was believed to have fallen on the ground behind the house while trying to flee, while his younger brother Abdul Hadi, 39, suffered burns on his hand,” he said, in a statement today.

He said that firefighters and medical officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save Abd Shukur, but failed, while his younger brother, who sustained burns, was treated by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit personnel.

“Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 2.51 am,” he said, adding that the first house was 100 per cent destroyed, while the second house was 20 per cent burnt. -Bernama