PETALING JAYA: A man was found dead while descending Gunung Baling in Kedah earlier today.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station deputy chief Mohd Jamil Mat Daud said that his team had been alerted of the incident at 12.13pm today.

The Fire Department Operations Centre and Kedah Fire and Rescue Department had instructed personnel to be dispatched to the scene for assistance, Harian Metro reported.

He was quoted as saying that the team led by senior fire officer II Osman Awang Besar had arrived shortly after the alert and found the 39-year-old man unconscious at a height of 200 metres above sea level.

“The victim was pronounced dead by a Health Ministry medical officer at the scene,” he stated.

Operations to bring down the dead body is underway, Mohd Jamil was quoted saying.