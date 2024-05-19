Man held over attempt to seize firearm from policeman

GEORGE TOWN: A man said to be under the influence of alcohol was nabbed after attempting to seize a submachine gun from a policeman.

The 35-year-old was arrested at the Dato Keramat police station at 4.45am on Sunday.

He arrived on a motorcycle and sustained minor injuries during a tussle with a policeman.

He used abusive language, attacked the policeman with his helmet, was arrested after a brief struggle and is currently receiving treatment at the Penang General Hospital.

State police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said a four-day remand order was later obtained to facilitate investigations.

He said the case is being probed under sections 353 and 506 of the Penal Code and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, adding that investigations revealed the suspect has records of drug-related offences and other crimes.

This is the second attack to take place at a police station.

Constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, died in Ulu Tiram on Friday after being attacked by a 21-year-old suspect carrying a parang.

Cpl Mohd Hasif Roslan was injured and reported to be stable after treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the suspect, who was killed in the attack, acted alone and was not linked to any group, despite initial claims associating him with the Jemaah Islamiah (JI) group.

IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain clarified that while the suspect’s father was involved with the group, the attacker was not a member.

“The suspect is not affiliated with any terrorist group and has no connection to JI. He is not involved in terrorism.”