Man killed after motorcycle rams wild boar

TAMPIN: A 20-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding hit a wild boar at KM7.3 in Kampung Rokan, near here this morning.

The drone operator died on the spot due to serious head injuries in the incident at 7.30 am.

Acting Tampin district police chief DSP Amiruddien Sariman said the victim was on his way to work at IOI Gemencheh when the mishap occurred.

“It is learnt that the wild boar darting across the road when it was struck by the motorcycle, causing the victim to be flung off his machine,” he said in a statment here.

The victim’s body has been sent to Tampin Hospita for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama