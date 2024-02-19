Man pleads not guilty to giving false statement to MACC

KOTA BHARU: A trader pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here today, to the charge of giving a false statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), about a man with the title Datuk who allegedly solicited a bribe of between RM1 million and RM2 million.

Abdul Hakimy Zulkifli, 32, was charged with committing the offence, when his conversation was recorded under Section 30(8) of the MACC Act 2009, at the Kelantan MACC office, at 12.55 pm on Sept 3 last year. He was charged under Section 27(1)(a) of the same law.

According to the charges, Abdul Hakimy made a statement that the 78-year-old man solicited bribes to be given to four police personnel to withdraw the report, when he knew that the statement was false, as the elderly man had never done so.

Judge Dazuki Ali allowed Abdul Hakimy bail of RM15,000 in one surety, and the accused was ordered not to disturb prosecution witnesses.

The court set March 24 for mention. - Bernama