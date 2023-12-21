Man who hits wife with dumbbell charged with murder

SHAH ALAM: A man, who allegedly hit his wife with a dumbbell, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today, with murdering the woman.

Izzat Saat, 38, nodded after the charge was read out to him, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with murder by causing the death of Nurul Qurraisyia Zulkafli, 33, in a house at Jalan Congkak 32/48, Section 32 here between 10.30 pm on Dec 14 and 10.30 am last Dec 6.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides death or imprisonment for up to 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 times, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Saidah Fasihah Che Yussoff prosecuted, while Izzat was represented by lawyer Rezal Mazli Abdul Muin.

Magistrate Farah Rosnan set Feb 19 for mention for submission of the post-mortem and forensic reports. -Bernama