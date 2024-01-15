Man, wife get five-year jail for committing sexual assault on disabled girl

KLANG: A man and his wife were each sentenced to five years’ jail by the Sessions Court here today for committing physical sexual assault on a 14-year-old disabled girl in November and December last year.

Judge Noridah Adam handed down the jail sentence on Khairul Hizwan Kamarudin, 33, and Norehan Abu Kasim, 36, who pleaded guilty on Dec 8 to three counts of sexual assaults by touching the body of the teenager.

The court also sentenced the couple to two years’ imprisonment for making the victim watch them engage in sexual activity. The man was also sentenced to serve another year in jail for possession of pornographic videos on his mobile phone.

The court ordered the jail sentences to run concurrently from the date of their arrest on Dec 1 last year. The couple committed all the offences at a house in Kampung Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat, on Nov 12 and Dec 1.

For the sexual assault charges, both of them were charged under Section 14(a) and 15(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, while the offence of being in possession of pornographic videos on his mobile phone, the man was charged under Section 292 (a) of the Penal Code.

According to the facts of the case, the couple sent a text message to the victim, asking her to come to the house to help with the clothes-folding work. When she arrived, she was told to fold the clothes in the bedroom where the offences were later committed. -Bernama