Manual search being conducted for landslide victims in Cameron Highlands - Police

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for three remaining landslide victims in Kg Raja, Blue Valley here can only be done manually, as heavy machinery still cannot enter the disaster area.

Cameron Highlands District Police chief DSP Azri Ramli said the SAR team conducted a search with equipment including hoes and shovels while an alternative route for the heavy machinery was found.

“The SAR operation will continue until 10 pm depending on the weather conditions,” he said in a press conference near the site.

Pahang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani was also present.

Meanwhile, Azri said the SAR team including the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) which had arrived at the scene had the required equipment to continue the search, including lighting.

Earlier, the bodies of two out of the five victims were found and taken out of the rubble.

Azri also confirmed that three of the victims involved had family ties, namely a husband and wife, and the husband’s father.

He also said some of the victims were UNHCR card holders and all of them, who were Myanmar nationals, were employed in the vegetable farms there.

Meanwhile, Ismail said 84 SAR members were on the field to continue the operation, and had a total manpower of 217.

“We are also assisted by 30 vegetable farm workers here for our operation in addition to the SMART unit and two K9s (tracking dogs),“ he said.

Ismail said the K9 unit also found clues in sector C of the search mission for the team to continue tracking the remaining victims.

In the incident at about 2.40 am today, five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were feared dead after two houses inhabited by the victims were buried in a landslide.

There were identified as Shing Lan Har, 56, Shing Aung, 39, Om Myue, 38, Haphey, 36, and Thang Moung, 25. - Bernama