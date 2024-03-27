Marang water woes resolved after completion of water tank upgrading projects

KUALA TERENGGANU: The water woes of residents in the Marang district, particularly during the festive period, are expected to be a thing of the past with the completion of the MIEL Water Tank and Gondang Tank upgrading projects.

Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) chief executive officer Abdul Karim Endut (pix) said the two upgrading projects, which cost RM60 million, were completed and the tanks began operating on March 15.

He said the two projects increased the Marang district’s treated water supply capacity from 65 million litres per day to 95 million litres per day.

“These projects are part of the additional components of the Northern Kuala Terengganu Project aimed at enhancing the capacity of treated water distribution.

“The projects will benefit 31,000 users in Marang, especially with the coming Aidifitri month,” he said in a statement today.

The MIEL Water Tank and Gondang Tank, with a capacity of 10,000 cubic metres, began operating in 2006.

However, the rapid population growth in the district in recent years resulted in the residents facing critical water issues in the last three years. -Bernama