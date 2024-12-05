Marine police seize contraband cigarettes worth RM1.37 million in Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BAHRU: The Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) seized 5,535 cartons of contraband white and kretek cigarettes valued at over RM1.37 million following a raid on a hut at Pantai Bio Desaru, Kota Tinggi, on May 7.

Johor police chief, CP M Kumar, said the seizure was a result of information received from the Region Two PPM Intelligence Unit in Pengerang and the syndicate is believed to have smuggled cigarettes from a neighbouring country via sea routes.

“The syndicate was detected two or three weeks ago and is suspected to have conducted multiple smuggling operations, taking advantage of high tides to unload the cigarettes and the location for unloading constantly changes,“ he told a press conference at the Region Two PPM Headquarters today.

Kumar said a man was detected at the location but managed to escape during the raid.

In total, 914,600 sticks of cigarettes were found inside the cartons, along with a Perodua Kembara car, which was also seized.

The case is currently under investigation under Section 135(1)(D) of the Customs Act 1967.

Kumar added that they have seized various liquor brands and cigarettes worth RM4.1 million since early January, slightly lower than the RM5.9 million seized during the same period last year.