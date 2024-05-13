Married couple among three charged with cheating

KANGAR: A married couple and another person pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to two charges of cheating two individuals involving RM23,635 four years ago.

Suchart Ee @ Quah, 58, his wife Kamontip Chu @ Chim, 50, and Mohd Nuruddin Azhar, 37, made the plea after the two charges were read out separately before Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim and Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor.

According to the charge read out before Nurshahida, the three accused are jointly charged with deceiving a man to deposit RM12,835 into the account of Giganation Sdn Bhd between 4.20 pm on Dec 2, 2020, and 9.10 am on Dec 31, 2020, at a bank here.

They were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction.

The magistrate allowed all the accused bail of RM3,000 each with one surety and set July 1 for mention.

In the court before Magistrate Ana Rozana, they were charged with committing a similar by deceiving another man into depositing RM10,800 into the same company’s account at a house in Felcra Lubuk Sireh in Kaki Bukit at 9.51 pm on Dec 30, 2020.

Ana Rozana allowed them bail of RM4,000 each with one surety and set July 1 for mention.

Prosecuting Officer Inspector S. Mageswaran and ACP Mohd Musa Ujang prosecuted, while lawyer Rosman Azwan Osman represented the three accused.