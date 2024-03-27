Mas Ermieyati: PAC to begin proceedings on LTAT, NIISe after Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will commence two new proceedings involving issues concerning the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) and National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) project after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said that the LTAT proceeding will commence on June 20, 2024, by summoning LTAT’s former chairman, former chief executive officer, and former senior strategic director.

She said the NIISe proceeding, on the other hand, will begin by calling witnesses from the Home Ministry (KDN), Immigration Department (JIM), Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU), Cybersecurity, and vendors involved in NIISe and National Immigration Control System (SKIN).

“The commencement date for the NIISe proceeding will be fixed later. The Terms of Reference (TOR) will be handed over to KDN and JIM to prepare relevant information,” she told a press conference at Parliament House today.

She said that the PAC decided to initiate these proceedings following the High Court’s decision ordering the government to pay RM231.5 million to a company for the termination of the contract for the SKIN project, now known as NIISe.

Meanwhile, Mas Ermieyati, who is also the Member of Parliament for Masjid Tanah, said that a total of four PAC reports and three Ministry Follow-Up Action Reports had been tabled during the First Meeting of Dewan Rakyat as a result of all PAC activities for the first quarter of 2024.

Apart from that, she said three issues have been resolved through PAC proceedings but have yet to be tabled, namely the FELCRA Berhad issue, the HRD Corp management of training funds and the effectiveness of training programmes, and the Forest Management and Environmental Impact issue.

“Overall, the PAC has met for an average of 83 hours for the first quarter of 2024, involving 12 ministries, and this does not include a field visit in Sarawak on Feb 5 to assess the conditions of four dilapidated schools,” she said.

She said that based on the seven reports tabled so far, the PAC concluded that the government needs to continue its efforts to ensure the financial management of the country, especially regarding contracts, acquisitions, and project priorities, continues to be monitored.

“The PAC believes that corrective actions taken by the responsible parties to resolve all emerging issues should be commended. Nevertheless, it would be better if all projects were implemented smoothly without any problems so that the people can enjoy their benefits,” she said. -Bernama