MB: Development on Malay reserve land in S’gor only for public infrastructure projects

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government does not permit any development on Malay reserve land unless it involves the construction of public infrastructure, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said among the public infrastructure development projects carried out on such land are the construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), with replacements made according to the same type of Malay reserve land and not exceeding the canceled reserve land area.

He also expressed the state government’s confidence in ensuring the preservation of Malay reserve land in Selangor.

“In this regard, we are also considering how the TRM area can be given added value, in line with the announcement of the MADANI Housing Scheme on Malay reserve land made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the recent Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 (KEB 2024),“ he told the state assembly meeting here today.

He was responding to Mohd Razali Saari’s (PN-Sungai Panjang) question regarding the National Audit Report (LKAN), which found that the management of Malay reserve land at the Selangor Land and Mines Office (PTG) was overall inefficient and ineffective.

During KEB 2024 over the weekend, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, announced the establishment of the MADANI Housing Scheme to develop 2,500 affordable housing units on Malay reserve land immediately to ensure the well-being of the community in the cities. -Bernama