MB: Pahang considering Raya bonus for civil servants

KUANTAN: The Pahang state government is deliberating on whether to provide Hari Raya Aidilfitri bonuses to its civil servants.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said they are currently evaluating the state's financial situation before reaching a decision.

“I am assessing the state government’s financial status,“ he briefly said when asked about the possibility of giving Raya bonus to approximately 8,000 state civil servants.

He said this when met after handing over dividends for participants of the Bukit Gayong PPRT Cattle Integration in Oil Palm Plantation Programme under the E-Kasih list here today.

Earlier this year, the state government announced a special financial aid package equivalent to one and a half months' salary or a minimum of RM2,000 for state civil servants, amounting to a total allocation of RM39.6 million.

At the event, a total of 336 PPRT participants from the E-Kasih list received dividends of RM5,306 each, totaling RM1.78 million.

In addition, the Pahang State Farmers' Organisation (Pasfa) also contributed over RM2.5 million as payment to the state government from the joint venture of the Bukit Gayong Muadzam Shah PPRT Integration Farm. -Bernama