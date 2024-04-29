Student wins national-level public speaking contest

PETALING JAYA: An A-level student from INTI International College in Penang, Estelle Sia Yu Qi, has been selected as champion of the ESU-Taylor’s Public Speaking Competition 2024.

The English Speaking Union (ESU) of Malaysia and Taylor’s College organised the competition with support from the Orbix Education Group and the Malaysian Institute of Debate and Public Speaking.

Sia, 17, received RM1,500 in cash and a six-day trip to London, where she will compete with champions from 50 countries in the ESU International Public Speaking Competition (IPSC) 2024 grand finale on May 17.

She said she could not believe she had won the Malaysian leg of the competition.

“I was nervous when the results were being announced, and hearing the emcee say my name as the winner came as a huge surprise,” she said, adding that competing against other polished speakers from throughout the country was nerve-racking, but a fun and eye-opening experience.

“I am grateful for the opportunity as I am sure the judges had a hard time deciding the winner since everyone performed outstandingly. So, thank you to all those who helped me get to where I am.”

Prince of Wales Island International School student Jenny Ooi Jie Yuee came in second and won RM1,000 in cash, while third place and RM500 went to Evan Au-Yong Tjun Jie from Sunway College, Subang Jaya.

Consolation prizes of RM250 each and a Certificate of Merit were given to all seven finalists.

As a special prize this year, INTI will receive a cash prize of RM500 as the champion’s educational institution.

Some 100 students took part in the preliminary round to deliver speeches based on the theme “There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so”.

The judging criteria included expression and delivery, reasoning and evidence, and organisation and prioritisation.

It also encompassed listening and response as speakers had to provide impromptu answers to two questions posed by the judges, including chief judge Tunku Dara Tunku Tan Sri Naquiah Almarhum Tuanku Jaafar, Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda and Datuk Seri Azman Ujang.

This marks the 43rd year of the IPSC, which is the largest competition of its kind and brings together over one million students aged between 16 and 20.

Tunku Naquiah said the participants did very well.

“It is encouraging that their English (proficiency) is good. Hopefully, the language will be used more in Malaysia because practice makes perfect.”

Azman said: “The IPSC serves to bring together the best young speakers from all over the world for a week of international cultural exchange and to take part in a public speaking competition amid a hefty dose of friendly rivalry.

“Hopefully, through such competitions, English language proficiency in the country will gradually improve.”