Pupils leap at chance to attend talent scouting camp

GEORGE TOWN: A hundred and thirty Malay children below 12 years old were recently given an opportunity to attend a half-day talent scouting camp jointly organised by the Malaysia Basketball Association (Maba) and the Penang Basketball Association (PBA).

The event, supported by the Education Ministry, was for talent scouts to observe and pick potential players from the state.

Held at the Han Chiang Stadium on Saturday, the event saw the participation of 59 girls and 71 boys from six national schools in Penang island.

The schools were SK Bayan Baru, SK Batu Maung, SK Sungai Batu, SK Permatang Damar Laut, SK Mutiara Perdana and SK Titi Teras.

The children were coached by six Maba and PBA coaches who were assisted by 26 basketball players aged between 13 and 16 from the Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK).

The two coaches have level-3 certification from Maba and were former state basketball players.

“This is the first time such a development and talent scouting event was held in Penang,” said Maba National Community Basketball Development Committee chairman Liew Yong Choon, who is also a retired senior assistant commissioner of police.

“After this, PBA will follow up with further basketball clinics. I am confident that among these boys and girls, there are some hidden talents to be discovered. Three months from now, these talents will be easily spotted, rest assured,” he said.

Liew was previously the manager of the national men’s team which won the 1989 SEA Games gold medal, and was also the basketball coach for the MCKK.

Highlighting that basketball has always been stereotyped as a Chinese game in Malaysia, Liew said Maba and PBA wanted to promote basketball development among non-Chinese youths, particularly from a young age.

“The objective of this event is to promote racial integration, harmony and enhance national unity through basketball.

“Today, there are more than half a million non-Chinese basketball players, including Indians, Sikhs and the indigenous people. Univesiti Teknologi Mara also has one of the best university teams in the country,” he said.

Echoing Liew’s sentiments was Maba deputy president and PBA president Datuk Ooi Khoon Yeong.

“Basketball is a game that everybody can play and should not just be confined to a certain portion of the community. As they say, a community that eats together and plays together, stays together,” Ooi said.

The opening ceremony for the event was also attended by Education Ministry Sports, Cocurricular and Arts Division principal assistant director Dr Wee Akina Sia Seng Lee. Also present were National Community Basketball Development Committee members.

Maba was established in 1958 under the name Malaya Amateur Basketball Association.

In 1965, the first Malaysian Youth Basketball Championship was held in Penang.

Maba now comprises eighteen affiliated members, including state and federal territory associations and two group members, namely the Armed Forces and police.