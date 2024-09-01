MB: Pahang seeks additional allocation to address road, water issues

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has requested additional allocations from the federal government to address road damage and water supply issues in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the request was made during a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya yesterday, attended by state Public Works Department director Datuk Hafizah Zakaria and Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) chief executive officer Datuk Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari.

“We have brought forward several requests regarding road problems, especially federal roads, and water supply for urban and rural communities. Therefore, we appeal to the federal government to provide additional funds to resolve these matters.

“I am confident that the prime minister will seriously consider our requests because we raised these concerns with the people’s welfare in mind. We will follow up on this matter from time to time,” he told reporters after attending a gathering with Pahang civil servants here today.

During the event, Wan Rosdy announced that the state government’s revenue collection last year amounted to RM1.306 billion, surpassing the RM1.28 billion collected in the previous year.

He also promised a special financial assistance of two months’ salary to civil servants next year if the state’s revenue collection in 2024 exceeds RM1.6 billion, surpassing the set target of RM1.137 billion.

“Thanks to the state civil servants for their efforts, leading to the state government achieving revenue collection of over RM1 billion for two consecutive years.

“What we receive will be redistributed back to the people, including civil servants, as a means of encouragement.

“It is not easy to attain the amount without burdening the people. We need to address inefficiencies and explore other opportunities to increase the state government’s revenue,” he said.

Wan Rosdy also hoped that state civil servants would serve as the eyes and ears in reporting issues concerning illegal land encroachment so that enforcement actions could be taken against those involved. -Bernama