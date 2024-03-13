MB: Perak civil servants, village chiefs to receive RM1,000 raya special assistance

IPOH: The Perak government has agreed to provide an RM1,000 special assistance in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration to all state civil servants and village chiefs.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the Bantuan Khas Kewangan Raya (BKK RAYA) 2024 also involved state-appointed teachers, Orang Besar Jajahan as well as daily part-time workers.

“For the first time as well, this special assistance is also extended to all 995 village chiefs throughout the state,“ he said in his speech at the Perak Menteri Besar’s Breaking of Fast Ceremony with State Civil Servants here, today.

Saarani, who also celebrated his 63rd birthday today, said the special assistance involved a financial implication of RM8.8 million and would benefit 8,804 recipients.

It is understood that the assistance that would be disbursed before Hari Raya Aidilfitri was a token of appreciation to all state civil servants for their commitment and dedication to delivering services to the people.

Last year, the state government provided RM700 in special assistance to civil servants in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Some 800 civil servants attended the ceremony today held at Laman Seri Ridzuan. -Bernama