MB: Progressive annual funding to nurture Selangor Malay, Bumiputera entrepreneurs

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has progressively increased its annual funding allocations to foster the development of Malay and Bumiputera entrepreneurs, enhancing their competitiveness in both local and global markets, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the Entrepreneur Development Division of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) was instrumental in this endeavour, with allocated funds of RM1.11 million in 2022, RM6.44 million in 2023 and RM7.77 million in 2024, specifically for this purpose.

Emphasising the importance of cultivating a dynamic entrepreneurial culture among the Malays, Amirudin said: “The Malays must showcase their capabilities in both domestic and international arenas. Our objective is to nurture forward-thinking entrepreneurs, moving away from the pitfalls of rent-seeking and crony capitalism.”

His comments came in response to a query during the assembly meeting from Muhaimin Harith Abdullah Sani (PN-Batang Kali) who had asked about the measures taken by the state government to empower entrepreneurs within Malay and Bumiputera communities which he said constitute nearly 71 per cent of the Selangor population. -Bernama