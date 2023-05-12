MBJB allocates additional RM2m to tackle flash floods

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) has allocated an additional RM2 million to the Skuad Kilat unit to tackle flash floods in the state next year.

Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman said the allocation was to increase the unit’s inventory which involved the purchase of vehicles and flood emergency equipment.

“We are always prepared and our Skuad Kilat is conducting patrols almost every day,” he told reporters after chairing the MBJB meeting at Menara MBJB here yesterday.

Earlier, Mohd Noorazam in his speech said a total of 13 high-impact flood mitigation projects had been identified to be implemented next year with a total allocation of RM15 million.

He said the city council would also increase the use of the latest technology for the purpose of monitoring and alerting through the Irrigation Drainage Alert Monitoring System (IDAMS) application. - Bernama