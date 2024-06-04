MBPP neuters 6,046 stray dogs

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government through the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has neutered 6,046 stray dogs so far to curb the increase of such animals in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this was carried out via the Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) programme, implemented in 2017, in collaboration with the International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals (IAPWA), and Penang was the first state to implement this.

“Although we implemented the TNR programme, we also practice a policy of not killing or destroying stray dogs that are caught unless they are terminally ill. Once neutered, we will release these dogs back to its original place because dogs are territorial animals,“ he told reporters after officiating the 2nd World Cat Federation Penang International Cat Fiesta (PICF) 2024 at the Spice Arena in Bayan Lepas near here today.

He said these dogs will also be rehomed as pets to those who want to protect the animals, adding that the MBPP is still receiving complaints regarding the presence of stray dogs and cats, especially in the Teluk Bahang and Balik Pulau areas.

Regarding the PICF 2024, Chow said a total of 300 cats, with half of them from around the world, are participating in this exhibition.

He said besides the cat exhibition, PICF 2024 also offers various activities such as cat grooming workshops, drawing competitions, knowledge sharing seminars about cats and the pedigreed cat ownership campaign.