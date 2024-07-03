MCMC launches cashless society programme in Felda Chemplak Barat, Segamat

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today launched the Cashless Society programme at Malaysia Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) in Felda Chemplak Barat, Segamat.

MCMC in a statement said the programme was aimed at increasing the awareness and building the confidence of the people towards a cashless payment method.

The objective of this programme is to popularise cashless payments among rural communities through exhibitions and activities held at PEDi. This is in line with the goal of improving digital payment literacy under the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint.

“The digital cashless payment relates to cashless payment using services like e-dompet, DuitNow QR, credit cards and online banking,“ according to the statement today.

MCMC also said the programme has been implemented in Melaka and 28 Pusat Sebaran Maklumat Nasional (NADI) throughout the country last year.

“Through the promotion of the Cashless Society in Melaka, a total of 12,935 cashless transactions had been registered and more than 2,700 businesses have successfully registered their business as digital premises.

“Thereafter, the implementation of the Cashless Society 2024 started in Johor, before moving to Negeri Sembilan and Pahang,“ said MCMC.

The Cashless Society programme is a high impact initiative implemented by the federal government to boost the growth of digital economy of the country in line with the Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026 that targets an average invidual to carry out 400 digital transactions by 2026. - Bernama