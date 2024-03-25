Mechanic arrested for treacherous acts on Indera Kayangan assemblyman’s cars

KANGAR: Police arrested a mechanic who is believed to have committed treacherous acts on two cars belonging to Indera Kayangan state assemblyman from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gan Ay Ling, resulting in a cracked windshield and dent in front fender today.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the 36-year-old man was arrested at his place of work. a motorcycle workshop, here at about 4 pm today.

“The motive for these acts is still under investigation. The police also seized a red brick believed to be used by the suspect in this incident, a red Honda Wave motorcycle, a white helmet and a red photo frame,“ he said in a statement today.

Yusharifuddin said his team received a report on the incident from the assemblyman at 9.22 am today after her Nissan Grand Livina car had a crack on the left side mirror while her Toyota Altis car had a dent on the driver’s right fender.

“While the complainant (the assemblyman) was at her house at 2.40 am today, she heard a loud crash from outside the house and soon after she saw a motorcycle speeding away.

“The complainant found a brick on the left side of the Nissan Grand Livina, after which the complainant made an inspection and found that the windshield of the car had a crack on the left side.

“In addition to that, the complainant’s Toyota Altis, suffered a dent on the driver’s side fender,“ he said.

The case is being investigated in accordance with Section 427 of the Penal Code. -Bernama