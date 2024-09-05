JDT disappointed by Selangor FC’s withdrawal from Charity Shield match

PETALING JAYA: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) is disappointed with Selangor FC’s decision to withdraw from the long-awaited 2024 Charity Shield match.

In a statement posted on the Johor Southern Tigers social media page, JDT CEO Alistair Edwards said that the Inspector General of Police and the Johor Chief Police have assured that the safety of the teams, players and fans will be the utmost priority and that police presence has been tripled to 1,500 personnel.

“We vehemently condemn the incident involving Faisal Halim and the alleged threats received by some members at Selangor FC but we hope Selangor FC can reconsider their decision to withdraw from the match as this could set a precedent of teams pulling out because they feel unsafe, and that too despite assurances from the Royal Malaysian Police.

“We have been attacked in hostile environments in Pahang, Perak and Kelantan in the past but we still travelled and played those matches under increased police presence. Selangor have never been attacked at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium. In fact their team and fans were escorted by police into the stadium and to their buses in previous matches.”

Edwards added that while the incidents involving Akhyar Rashid, Faisal Halim and Safiq Rahim are concerning, trust must be be placed in the authorities to not only investigate the cases but also to protect the team’s safety.

READ MORE:

Selangor FC CEO receives acid attack threat

Faisal Halim shows positive progress after second surgery