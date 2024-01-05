Melaka aims for one million long-staying Chinese tourists for TMM 2024

MELAKA: The Melaka state government aims to attract around one million tourists from China, with at least a three-night stay in Melaka, during Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024).

Deputy State Executive Councillor for Tourism, Heritage, Arts, and Culture Datuk Zaidi Attan said last year, the number of Chinese tourists to Melaka was 204,818 out of a total of 8.63 million tourists.

“Previously, most Chinese tourists only visited Melaka without staying overnight, but recently, we’ve seen an increase in those staying in hotels within the state.

“This indirectly indicates a change in perception among Chinese tourists, with Melaka becoming one of their preferred tourism destinations,“ he told reporters at Tanjung Bruas Port here today.

He said this during the welcoming ceremony for the world’s largest traditional Chinese sailing ship ‘Fu Ning’ to Melaka. Also present were Senior State Executive Councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management, Datuk Rais Yasin, and Melaka Tourism Promotion Division General Manager Sa’ari Basiron.

Zaidi further explained that the goal of attracting one million Chinese tourists to Melaka could be achieved through various efforts and collaborations with different parties in China. This includes a partnership with a subsidiary of China’s influential media group, Golden Eagle Broadcasting System (GBS), namely Mango Media Sdn Bhd, to promote and attract tourists from various provinces in China.

Earlier, he said that the stopover of the ‘Fu Ning’, carrying nine crew members and 12 passengers at Tanjung Bruas Port for seven days starting today, demonstrates the close ties between the Malaysian government, especially Melaka, and China dating back to ancient times.

Moreover, he said the arrival of the 41.6-metre-long, 12-metre-wide ship with a 29-metre main mast indirectly contributes to Melaka’s promotion of shipbuilding structures and historic buildings in conjunction with TMM 2024.

“The ship’s stopover is significant for Melaka, especially in the context of TMM 2024. It strengthens diplomatic relations between Melaka and China, especially in attracting tourists, as well as promoting investment and technology sectors,“ he said.

The construction of the ‘Fu Ning’ ship is part of the ship’s owner Lin Chang Jiu’s aspiration to honour Admiral Cheng Ho’s achievements and retrace his route along the Maritime Silk Road.

The ship, which set sail from Huangpu in Guangzhou, China, on January 31, previously docked at One15 Marina, Sentosa Cove, Singapore, for the Singapore Yacht Festival before arriving in Melaka today, with a capacity to accommodate up to 42 people at any one time.

Made with a mix of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology, the ship is constructed from teakwood and rosewood and features an onboard power bank with a capacity of 300 kWh from the Chinese battery manufacturer CATL, capable of supporting the ship’s electrical needs for one month on a single charge.

The ship was built by Fujian Hezhou Fuchuan Cultural Industry Development Co., founded by Lin, as part of Ningde City’s commitment to UNESCO’s educational, scientific, and cultural efforts to preserve “Fuzhou watertight compartment technology.”

This ancient technology represents a traditional Chinese shipbuilding technique originating from Fuzhou in Fujian Province and was included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding list in 2010.