Melaka assures adequate water supply on Aidilfitri

JASIN: The Melaka government has assured adequate water supply for the people, including for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, with the stable condition of the water level in the three dams in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the three dams, namely Durian Tunggal Dam, Jus Dam and Asahan Dam, recorded readings of over 80 per cent.

“This also shows that the dam is not at a critical or worrying level, and the continuous rain the past two days can increase the water level in the dams.

“However, we will continue to monitor the situation, but there is no need to worry because there will be water on Aidilfitri,“ he told reporters after closing the Festival of Aidilfitri Traditional Cakes and Pelita Raya at Dataran Riverside Sungai Rambai here last night.

Also present were the State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh and Sungai Rambai Assemblywoman Siti Faizah Abd Azis.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in a report on the hot weather status in the country a few days ago, said that the Drainage and Irrigation Department had issued a drought forecast for three river basins namely Sungai Muda Kedah, Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Melaka and that the situation may cause water disruption in several areas including Alor Gajah.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said a study would be carried out by the Melaka River and Coast Development Corporation (PPSPM) to make Sungai Kesang in Sungai Rambai the third destination for the Melaka River Cruise service.