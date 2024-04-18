Melaka gov’t collaborates with GBS to attract tourists from China

MELAKA: The state government has forged a collaboration with Mango Media Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary of Golden Eagle Broadcasting System (GBS), an influential media group in China, to promote and attract tourists from various regions in China to Melaka.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that through the collaboration, represented by the state government subsidiary PMH Travel & Event Sdn Bhd, both parties agreed to bring in one million tourists from China within two years.

“Mango Media will promote Melaka through two promotional strategies, one of which is through direct online sales platforms like XHS and TikTok involving leading influencers promoting directly to online users in China.

“The other strategy involves offline sales through the use of Hunan Broadcast, which covers many television (TV) channels, and it will promote the state extensively via traditional TV broadcasts,” he told reporters when met at Seri Negeri here today.

Earlier, he witnessed the Exchange of Cooperation Agreement between PMH Travel & Event Sdn Bhd, represented by its general manager Siti Ainshah Osman, and Mango Media, represented by its executive director Datuk Ge Yamei.

Elaborating, Ab Rauf said the collaboration could spur the economic growth of the state and the people through the tourism sector following the success of GBS in promoting several secluded locations in China, resulting in an influx of visitors to those locations and an improvement in the local economy.

“I believe that these consistent and effective efforts have the potential to provide significant economic benefits to Melaka’s economy and strengthen its position as a major tourist draw in the region,” he said.

He added that GBS’ businesses encompassed various sectors, including film and television entertainment, advertising, culture and tourism, e-commerce, investment, gaming, animation, artiste management and live entertainment.

He said the group also owns five streaming media platforms, four satellite TV channels, six TV channels, three paid digital professional TV channels, eight broadcasting frequencies and other media platforms.

“GBS has successfully created brand value exceeding 100 billion yuan based on records released by the World Brand Lab to be ranked 90th as the second-largest holder in Asia’s broadcasting and television industry after the China Media Group (CMG),” he said.