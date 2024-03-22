Melaka KDN seizes unauthorised Quran-related products in Ops Mulia

MELAKA: Numerous unauthorised Quran-related products were seized in an integrated operation here yesterday.

Melaka Home Ministry (KDN) Enforcement and Control Division, through its official Facebook page, announced that the operation, dubbed Ops Mulia carried out in collaboration with the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM), targeted several locations for investigations under the Printing of Quranic Text Act (APTQ) 1986.

During the operation, the enforcement team scrutinised Quranic texts and related materials such as calligraphy frames, keychains, digital Qurans and wall clocks.

The investigation also uncovered items on the shelves of the premises that were in breach of Section 14(1) of the APTQ 1986 (Amendment 2023) and violated the Guidelines for the Production, Handling, Sale, and Disposal of Publications and Decorative Materials Containing Quranic Verses.

“The items confiscated were estimated to be worth RM64,702,“ said the Enforcement Division, adding that any sale and distribution of Quranic texts must obtain certification from the Quran Printing Control and Licencing Board. -Bernama