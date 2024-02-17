Melaka KPDN holds ‘back to school’ Ihsan Rahmah Sales

MELAKA: The Melaka branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is holding the ‘Back to School’ Ihsan Rahmah Sales (JIR) in four supermarkets in the state beginning today until March 3.

State Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah Shoo Chin said the four supermarkets were Keluargaku in Bukit Baru and Mydin branches in Pulau Sebang, Jasin and Ayer Keroh.

He said the programme under the Payung Rahmah initiative offers discounts of up to 30 per cent on a range of school essentials, including school uniforms, extra-curricular attire, school shoes, stationery and school bags.

“The ‘Back to School’ JIR programme is held to help ease the financial burden of parents preparing their children for the upcoming school term in March.

“There is no purchase limit for each family and the prices offered under this JIR initiative are much cheaper,“ he told reporters after launching the ‘Back to School’ 2024 JIR programme at the Keluargaku Supermarket here today.

Seah said that the school uniforms and essentials offered through the programme were of high quality despite their reduced prices.

He also welcomed more retailers or supermarkets to participate in the ‘Back to School’ JIR programme, adding that interested parties may contact the Melaka KPDN for further enquiries.

Meanwhile, Seah said the ‘Back to School’ JIR programme was also held as part of efforts to boost the local retail sector in the state in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024.

Earlier, at the event, 80 primary and secondary school students from around the state received donations in the form of school uniforms as part of the Keluargaku Supermarket’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.-Bernama