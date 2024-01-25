Melaka re-examining conditions for participation in TMM2024 lucky draw - Ab Rauf

MELAKA: The Melaka government is re-examining conditions for participation in the lucky draw programme to be held for the duration of the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the new terms and conditions were aimed at ensuring more participants and not only tourists but people of the state can also participate in the lucky draw programme that offers cars as the main prizes.

He said so far there are a total of eight main prizes, which are cars sponsored by various parties, that await the winners and the number of vehicles is expected to increase from time to time throughout TMM2024.

“If previously among the conditions of participating in the lucky draw was that tourists must stay at least two nights at four-star hotels or above who are involved in the programme, we are now re-examining these conditions,“ he said.

“I will announce the conditions of participation or the new method soon, and this initiative is done to ensure that more visitors and tourists have the opportunity to participate (in the lucky draw) thus helping to popularise TMM2024.”

Ab Rauf told reporters this after the TMM2024 Lucky Draw Prize Sponsorship Ceremony which was also attended by the State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the number of vehicles entering Melaka has doubled to approximately 60,000 vehicles per day each weekend, beginning Fridays, compared to 30,000 vehicles per day since the beginning of January this year.

He said this increase shows positive achievement for TMM2024 and that the target of 18.7 million visitors from within and outside Melaka can be achieved, especially through the various initiatives such as the lucky draw programme.

Earlier, the state government received donations of a BYD Dolphin electric car worth RM99,900 from Scientex Heights Sdn Bhd and a Proton X50 1.5T worth RM86,000 from Amerivexx International Sdn Bhd. - Bernama