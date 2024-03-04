Melaka records 3 million tourists for first quarter of 2024

PETALING JAYA: Melaka has witnessed a boost in its tourism sector this year, with over three million visitors recorded during the first quarter as part of the Visit Melaka 2024 campaign.

State Tourism, Heritage, Art and Culture exco, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman told Melaka Hari Ini that the success can be attributed to the various strategic initiatives and measures implemented by the state government under Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof’s leadership.

He stated that a variety of methods have been employed to accurately measure and record the influx of tourists to the state and that Rauf himself will be providing a detailed analysis and insights into these metrics soon.

He added that the campaign has not only resulted in positive outcomes for Melaka but has also generated significant economic spillover for the local population.

“This can be seen on February 20 through the free admission to 11 tourism products, which gave a return of RM6 million to the people and traders,“ he said.

Visit Melaka 2024, a year-long campaign organised by the state government, aims to showcase its history, culture and attractions, targeting between 15 to 18.7 million tourists.

