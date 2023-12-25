TMM2024: Melaka enhances cleanliness, beauty of eight entry points

MELAKA: With a few days left until Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024), the Melaka government is focusing on efforts to ensure the cleanliness and beauty of eight entry points in the state to welcome 18 million tourists and visitors.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said the state government through local authorities was now actively enhancing the cleanliness, the beauty of the landscape, the lighting elements as well as signboards at every entry point.

Rais said the beautification work by the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) included the Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza junction, Gerbang Ayer Keroh, Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza to Melaka Mall, Lepak Station Ayer Keroh, Seri Negeri Roundabout and MITC Roundabout.

“The work to beautify the landscape in these areas has reached 95 per cent while for the paint and lighting work that started at the beginning of November, we expect it to be fully completed at the beginning of January,“ he told Bernama.

The Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) is also in the process of enhancing the beauty of four more entry points which are located in the Alor Gajah district, namely Tebong, Pulau Sebang, Cherana Putih and Simpang Ampat, he added.

“The upgrading project in the Alor Gajah district is expected to be fully completed this month while a total of RM736,000 has been spent on works to enhance the landscape in the district,“ he said.

Rais said the Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) allocated RM200,000 to improve the cleanliness and beauty of the landscape in the Jasin area, including at Lebuh Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) entry points in Sungai Rambai, Chohong, Asahan-Jementah and the old town of Sungai Rambai.

He said the state government through the local authorities spent a total of RM11.272 million to upgrade lighting elements in preparation for TMM2024.

The upgrading work at the Melaka Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex entry point is to attract more tourists from Indonesia, he added. - Bernama