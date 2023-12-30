Men of Kubang Sawa stay behind to guard their homes despite floods

TUMPAT: Concerned about the safety of their homes, the men in Kampung Kabung Sawa here chosen to stay in their respective houses, despite the area being flooded.

Hisham Saamah, 45, a resident, said that this is a common practice whenever floods hit the village, as they want to protect their homes from theft.

“Someone should be at home because we fear burglars might enter. Our village is close to the border (Malaysia-Thailand), so we are concerned.

“Usually, there are security personnel on patrol, but during floods like this, they cannot enter. We understand that they are unable to do so because they have many other areas to cover, so we take care of our village ourselves during floods,” he told Bernama, here today.

A check by Bernama found that the majority of houses are still occupied by heads of families or sons, while women, children, and the elderly have been relocated to nearby temporary relief centres (PPS).

Hisham, a farmer, said that they would not want their wives, children, or parents to be here, due to the unsafe environment posed by the floods.

Meanwhile, Wan Sauffi Besar, 55, said that residents rely on boats, owned by almost every household, to go out and buy food supplies when they are at home.

“I take a boat to go out and buy food outside the village. Usually, I buy enough supplies for a week.

“At home, there is still electricity and water supply, so we can still cook. It’s just a bit difficult to go out because when we are outside we have to walk, as our cars are parked at the village mosque,“ he said.

Meanwhile, assistant village chief, Saari Musa, said that residents hope that the relevant authorities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can assist those who choose not to relocate.

“If there are willing helpers, we can arrange for residents to receive aid at suitable locations, using boats. At the moment, it is quite difficult to reach here because the entire area is still submerged in water,” he said. - Bernama