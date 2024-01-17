Mentega Terbang film director, producer claim trial for allegedly offending religious beliefs of others

KUALA LUMPUR: The director and producer of the controversial indie film ‘Mentega Terbang’ was charged in a separate Magistrate’s Court here today for allegedly offending the religious beliefs of others through the film.

The director and scriptwriter, Mohd Khairianwar Jailani, 32, and the film’s producer, Tan Meng Kheng, 36, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to them separately before Magistrates Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim and Aina Azahra Arifin.

They are charged with deliberately intending to wound the religious feelings of others by uttering words and placing objects in the sight of people at a premises on Jalan Semarak Api, here, at 12.34 pm on Feb 26 last year.

The offence was framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine or both, if convicted.

Magistrates Noorelynna Hanim and Aina Azahra allowed Mohd Khairianwar and Tan bail at RM6,000 and RM6,500, respectively, with one surety each and also ordered both accused to report themselves at a police station every month pending the disposal of their case.

They also allowed the prosecution’s request for a gag order preventing both accused from making any comments or statements on their cases pending disposal of the cases.

Both courts fixed March 14 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Abdul Malik Ayob and Nor Azizah Aling appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer N.Surendran represented Mohd Khairianwar and Tan.

Based on media reports, the Home Ministry had banned the screening of the locally produced film Mentega Terbang in Malaysia following the publication of a government gazette, Film Censorship (Prohibition) Order 2023, that was signed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Mentega Terbang,“ which was available for free viewing on digital streaming platforms, has faced objections from some Muslims in the country who allege that it contains elements of religious pluralism affecting their faith.–Bernama