OTTAWA: Prime Minister Mark Carney clashed with his chief rival for the first time during Canada's election campaign on Wednesday, in a French-language debate that could help determine who wins the April 28 vote and then deals with U.S. tariffs.

Polls show the ruling Liberals, who have been in power for 9-1/2 years, ahead of the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre.

Carney, who served as head of the central banks of both Canada and England, says his experience in dealing with crises makes him the best choice to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said he wants to annex Canada.

Carney briefly served as economic adviser to former Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who Poilievre blames for rising prices and a chronic housing shortage.

“You are just like Justin Trudeau ... we need change and you, Mr. Carney, are not change,“ Poilievre told Carney.

“Mr. Poilievre is not Mr. Trudeau and neither am I. This election (is about) the question of who will succeed, and who will face up to Trump,“ Carney retorted.

The clash is the first between the two men since Carney was elected Liberal leader in March.

Under Carney, Canada has retaliated with counter-tariffs against the U.S. and Poilievre has said he would take a similar approach.

Poilievre accuses the Liberals of having weakened the country's economy by blocking the development of natural resources and wanting to increase taxes.

Poilievre said Carney was repeating the same promises Trudeau had made during his time in power and accused him of driving up house prices. Carney noted he had been governor of the Bank of England for much of the period in question.

“You had a horrible record in England,“ said Poilievre, noting house prices jumped when Carney was in London.

The high cost of living and the housing crisis dominated domestic politics until this year, when Trump threatened annexation and imposed tariffs, and Trudeau announced he was stepping down.

The debate is taking place in Montreal, the largest city in predominantly French-speaking Quebec. The province has 78 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons and is usually regarded as one of the keys to victory.

Carney admits his French is imperfect and has on occasion struggled during the campaign.

Quebec has a history of political volatility, which is in part linked to the fortunes of the separatist Bloc Québécois, a party that wants independence for the province.

Organizers moved the debate forward by two hours to avoid clashing with a critical Montreal Canadiens game.

The Bloc won 54 seats in the 2004 election, slumped to just four in 2011 and rebounded to 32 in 2019 and 2021.

Polls show some Bloc voters intend to vote Liberal because they see Carney as the best choice of prime minister to deal with Trump.

Leaders of the four main parties will hold an English-language debate on Thursday. The other party taking part is the left-leaning New Democratic Party.