Merlimau rep cuts through red tape to bring progress

PETALING JAYA: About 22km south of Kota Melaka lies a picturesque town of Merlimau that beckons travelers with its rich cultural heritage, vibrant cuisine and breathtaking landscapes.
What sets this quaint town apart is not just its beauty but also the dedication of its assemblyman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh in serving his constituents. He doubles as a strong advocate for the town’s unique offerings.
“Whether you are an adventure seeker, history enthusiast or a food lover, Merlimau has something to offer for everyone,” he said.
His pride in the town is evident as he describes it as a charming destination that blends cultural heritage, natural beauty and mouthwatering cuisine, making it a must-visit for anyone exploring Malaysia.
“One of the town’s standout features is its colonial-era buildings that line its narrow streets, reflecting the diverse and storied past of Malaysia. No exploration of Merlimau is deemed complete without indulging in its culinary delights.
“It is a true paradise for food lovers, offering a delectable array of dishes that combine various cultural influences. From the spicy and tangy asam pedas , a fish stew that tantalizes the taste buds, to the unique take on traditional satay known as satay celup , Merlimau’s culinary landscape is a journey through the diverse flavors that define Malaysia,” he said.
Muhamad Akmal assures visitors that they are not merely spectators but active participants in its vibrant culture. The charm of Merlimau, as passionately articulated by its assemblyman, goes beyond the surface attractions.
Muhamad Akmal’s dedication to promoting Merlimau as a multifaceted destination is commendable. His tireless efforts are contributing to its growth as a flourishing tourist hub.
Despite facing challenges like limited state resources and political shifts, he has also launched a series of initiatives aimed at uplifting the community and enhancing the town’s appeal.
Muhamad Akmal, who heads the Malacca Health and Anti-Drug Executive Committee, said limited state resources and federal allocations pose challenges.
“The hurdles created by political instability and changes in leadership have slowed the development process in Merlimau. For instance, a previously approved project faced delays due to a change in government policies, leaving the community in limbo,” he said.
In response to these challenges, Muhamad Akmal outlined the need for efficient bureaucracy and expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, improvements in this area will boost development at the grassroots level.
“Recognizing the impact of political transitions, my team and I remain committed to streamlining processes to ensure that projects continue seamlessly despite the changes in leadership,” he said.
To break down bureaucratic barriers, Muhamad Akmal allowed the public easier access to him and his team.
“Eliminating the need for complicated appointments, I have made myself accessible through social media to respond promptly and address local problems. This approach, coupled with the introduction of a QR Code system for direct complaints, has made efficient governance and increased community responsiveness,” he said.
Muhammad Akmal’s commitment to inclusivity extends to decision-making. “By actively involving community leaders and leveraging the insights of NGOs and community groups, my team and I ensure that projects are aligned with the genuine needs of the local population.
This collaborative approach, he believes, fosters better communication and support for development initiatives.
To enhance recreational spaces and infrastructure, Muhamad Akmal said the creation of Dataran Orang Kampung shows his and his team’s commitment to community-driven development.
“Responding to the community’s need for a place to relax, we beautified the square with lights and organized consistent programs. Additionally, we addressed the requests of young people by establishing a ‘skate park’ and a sprint racetrack, enhancing Merlimau’s recreational offerings,” he said.
He also introduced the Mewajah Merlimau Lima Tahun plan. “This comprehensive plan focuses on making Merlimau a must-visit destination, encouraging homestay operators and food vendors to elevate their services and create a unique experience for tourists.”
Muhamad Akmal offers assistance to ensure the children in his constituency can continue their studies. “I believe education is the key to improving family lives. Under my tenure, I sponsored individuals for umrah , illustrating my belief in sharing prosperity with the less fortunate.”
In his role as the Health Exco chief and later in Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security portfolio, Muhamad Akmal initiated the Sweaty Merlimau Programme.
“Now in its eighth edition, this program promotes health through exercise and has witnessed significant community participation, creating a positive impact on the overall well-being of Merlimau residents,” he said.
For a better community, Muhamad Akmal emphasized the importance of careful planning, effective communication and consistent monitoring to ensure the success of implemented changes.
He also supports local businesses by using his social media platform to promote and review their establishments.
In essence, Muhamad Akmal’s leadership in Merlimau is defined by compassion, accessibility and a forward-looking vision.
His initiatives resonate with the needs and aspirations of the community, positioning Merlimau as a dynamic and inclusive town on the path to sustainable development.