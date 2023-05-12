Merlimau rep cuts through red tape to bring progress

PETALING JAYA: About 22km south of Kota Melaka lies a picturesque town of Merlimau that beckons travelers with its rich cultural heritage, vibrant cuisine and breathtaking landscapes.

What sets this quaint town apart is not just its beauty but also the dedication of its assemblyman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh in serving his constituents. He doubles as a strong advocate for the town’s unique offerings.

“Whether you are an adventure seeker, history enthusiast or a food lover, Merlimau has something to offer for everyone,” he said.

His pride in the town is evident as he describes it as a charming destination that blends cultural heritage, natural beauty and mouthwatering cuisine, making it a must-visit for anyone exploring Malaysia.

“One of the town’s standout features is its colonial-era buildings that line its narrow streets, reflecting the diverse and storied past of Malaysia. No exploration of Merlimau is deemed complete without indulging in its culinary delights.

“It is a true paradise for food lovers, offering a delectable array of dishes that combine various cultural influences. From the spicy and tangy asam pedas , a fish stew that tantalizes the taste buds, to the unique take on traditional satay known as satay celup , Merlimau’s culinary landscape is a journey through the diverse flavors that define Malaysia,” he said.

Muhamad Akmal assures visitors that they are not merely spectators but active participants in its vibrant culture. The charm of Merlimau, as passionately articulated by its assemblyman, goes beyond the surface attractions.

Muhamad Akmal’s dedication to promoting Merlimau as a multifaceted destination is commendable. His tireless efforts are contributing to its growth as a flourishing tourist hub.

Despite facing challenges like limited state resources and political shifts, he has also launched a series of initiatives aimed at uplifting the community and enhancing the town’s appeal.

Muhamad Akmal, who heads the Malacca Health and Anti-Drug Executive Committee, said limited state resources and federal allocations pose challenges.