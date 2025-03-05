KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating the reported disappearance of a woman who was en route to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Putrajaya on April 9.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that a report on the disappearance was lodged at the Precinct 7 Police Station in Putrajaya at 3.02 pm the same day.

He said the woman, identified as Pamela Ling, was scheduled to provide a statement to the MACC regarding an ongoing investigation. MACC officials confirmed her absence.

“This was not Ling’s first appearance at the MACC to give a statement related to a case. Several witnesses, including MACC officers and the victim’s lawyer, have had their statements recorded to assist the investigation,“ he said when contacted today.

Rusdi added that the victim’s lawyer also lodged a separate police report in Seri Kembangan regarding the client’s disappearance. The investigation is being conducted under Section 365 of the Penal Code for abduction.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family issued a media statement appealing to the public for any information related to the case.

The victim’s brother, Simon Ling Wan Siong, said his sister had sent a WhatsApp message to her lawyer at 1.57 pm on April 9, indicating she was on her way to the Putrajaya MACC office and would arrive at 2.08 pm using an e-hailing service.

“Despite the family’s and her lawyer’s attempts to contact her after 2 pm, phone calls went unanswered and WhatsApp messages went undelivered.

“Grab Malaysia has also confirmed that the ride was marked as completed, but no further information has been obtained since then,“ he said.

Wan Siong said his sister’s whereabouts have been unknown for over 20 days and urged police to intensify their efforts and do whatever necessary to locate his sibling.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wan Siong at 012-8866799 or the victim’s father, Ling Kie Yii, at 012-8867979.