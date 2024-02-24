MetMalaysia forecasts rain in Kuala Selangor today

KUALA LUMPUR: Rain and thunderstorms are predicted in Kuala Selangor today, where the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme is held.

The Meteorological Department Malaysia (MetMalaysia), in a post on its Facebook, stated that tomorrow’s weather is forecast to be cloudy in the morning, and fine in the afternoon until evening.

The three-day Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme, a continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme, is being held at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex.

It serves as a forum for the community to obtain information about the 163 services provided by the federal and state governments and their agencies.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to close the programme tomorrow. - Bernama