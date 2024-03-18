MIC to hold presidential election on April 12

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC will hold its presidential election for the 2024 - 2027 term on April 12, said MIC Deputy President Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix).

He also said that he would not contest for the party’s top position.

He said the decision on the date was made at the MIC Presidential Election Committee meeting held today.

“According to the MIC constitution, the term of the MIC president ends on May 25, 2024. Therefore, according to the constitution, an election must be held before the president’s term ends,“ he told a press conference after chairing the meeting at the MIC headquarters.

The position of MIC president is currently held by Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran.

Saravanan said the committee has set the nomination day for March 27 from 11 am to noon on the 5th floor of the MIC headquarters.

Candidates who wish to contest for the position of president can offer themselves by filling out the forms distributed starting today, with one proposer and one seconder required.

Saravanan said branch leaders who have held their annual meetings in 2024 can act as proposers and seconders for the presidential election. -Bernama