Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella’s anticipated visit to Malaysia has been postponed.

In a statement to the media, the company said it was “actively working to secure a new date” for the event.

“As soon as we have the details, we will communicate them. We apologise once again for any inconvenience and appreciate your continued support,“ it said, as reported by The Edge.

Nadella was originally scheduled to make his first official visit to Malaysia for the Microsoft Build: AI Day which aimed to bring technologists together to learn and discuss the latest innovations in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

Yesterday, it was reported that the government remains committed to collaborating with Microsoft to position the country as the digital hub of Southeast Asia.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister (MITI) minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said MITI - together with other relevant agencies - is working closely with Microsoft to devise a strategy to achieve this goal.

He posted on X: “The ‘Kekal Bersama Malaysia’ initiative is witnessing a collaboration between Malaysia and Microsoft to make our country the digital hub of ASEAN.

“Looking forward to closer collaboration with Microsoft to drive Malaysia’s leadership in the ASEAN digital sphere,“ he added.

