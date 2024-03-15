Tengku Zafrul facilitating PM’s meeting with Microsoft CEO in mission to make Malaysia Asean’s digital hub

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will facilitate a meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Satya Nadella, the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Microsoft.

MITI, together with other relevant agencies, is working closely with Microsoft to devise a strategy to make Malaysia the digital hub of Asean.

“The ‘Kekal Bersama Malaysia’ initiative is witnessing a collaboration between Malaysia and Microsoft to make our country the digital hub of Asean,” said Tengku Zafrul through a post on his X account today.

He added that Satya will visit the country soon to strengthen the collaboration.

“Looking forward to closer collaboration with Microsoft to drive Malaysia’s leadership in the Asean digital sphere,” Tengku Zafrul said.

Satya succeeded Steve Ballmer in 2014 as CEO and John W. Thompson in 2021 as the multinational technology company’s chairman.-Bernama