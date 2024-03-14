MinDef allocates RM69 mln to RMAF to repair, renovate homes of personnel

SUBANG JAYA: The Ministry of Defence has allocated RM69 million to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) for the repair and renovation of Armed Forces Family Homes (RKAT) nationwide.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the allocation was part of the RM400 million given by the government this year to repair and renovate the homes of members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

“A total of RM7 million has been allocated to the RMAF at the Subang Air Base and so far, 65 units (of houses) have been renovated and there are 120 left....we will make sure it is completed,“ he said at a press conference after visiting personnel’s homes at the base here, today.

Also present were Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahary, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohamad Ab Rahman and Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Mohamed Khaled said allocations would also be made for RKAT belonging to members of the Malaysian Army and the Royal Malaysian Navy, with work expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Mohamed Khaled said the ministry always paid attention to the welfare and living conditions of military personnel.

“We know that with good housing, not only do personnel build happy families, but when they perform their duties, they don’t need to worry about housing issues.

“In addition, there is no need to think about the safety of the family when on duty and the government is very concerned about this matter,“ he said.

During the visit, Mohamed Khaled also spent time breaking fast with RMAF staff and personnel at the Al-Muhajirin Mosque at the Subang Air Base and presented donations to 20 individuals. - Bernama