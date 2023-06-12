MINDEF to screen ‘Misi Bakara’ at MADANI Govt’s First Anniversary Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The screening of the movie titled ‘Misi Bakara’ and military asset exhibition are among the programmes being prepared by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) for visitors to the MADANI Government’s First Anniversary Programme which will be held at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium from Dec 8 to 10.

MINDEF, in a statement today, said that in conjunction with the programme, it also prepared an exhibition of career opportunities in the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and an unarmed combat performance as well as a silent march.

“The movie ‘Misi Bakara’ will be screened at 9 am on Saturday at the main stage while the exhibition of military assets, an unarmed combat performance by the army and a silent march by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) will take place at parking lot B, throughout the three days of the event, at 11 am and 3 pm,” read the statement.

The public can also visit the ATM veteran service and assistance counter as well as the ATM career exhibition at the MINDEF booth to get more information.

The MADANI Government’s First Anniversary Programme is expected to attract up to 200,000 visitors by hosting various programmes such as the MADANI Mega Sales and the Rahmah Sales. - Bernama