Minimum download speed of 7.7 Mbps this year under new MSQoS

KUALA LUMPUR: Service providers are required to ensure average download speeds of at least 7.7 Mbps this year when the new Mandatory Standards for Quality of Service (MSQoS) for wireless broadband come into effect on April 1, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said under the revised MSQoS, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has also set an average minimum download speed of 10.0 Mbps beginning next year.

“The MSQoS for our wireless broadband service has been updated as part of efforts to improve internet service quality in the country.

“For example, previously we required not fewer than 90 service test samples to achieve a download speed of 2.5 Mbps or higher and when the new standards come into force, the average download speed should not be less than 7.7 Mbps,” she said.

Teo was replying to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) about the ministry’s strategy to resolve internet service quality issues in the country, especially in Kelantan.

To the original question from Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) on telecommunication and internet coverage in Tanjong Manis, Sarawak, Teo said as of the fourth quarter of 2023, coverage had reached 89.57 per cent of populated areas.

As of the same period, she said, six of the 13 new towers have been built and commenced operations, five are still in the construction stage and two are in the stage of installing transmitters.

“Apart from that, all the existing 65 transmitting stations have been upgraded and 1,649 of 3,225 premises have been equipped with access to fibre optic broadband service with gigabit capabilities.

“The rest of the planned initiatives are expected to be completed in stages by the end of 2025,” she said.

Teo said apart from the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) initiative, the Sarawak government through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC) is also building 600 new towers under the SMART 600 initiative to enhance mobile broadband coverage in the state.-Bernama