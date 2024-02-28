Minister Chang: Single window initiative will position M’sia as regional startup, digital hub

KUALA LUMPUR: The upgrading of the MyStartup portal as a Single Window for Malaysia’s startup ecosystem will position the country as a regional startup and digital hub, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang (pix).

He said the enhanced platform will unite key ecosystem players in a more cohesive and integrated manner, providing benefits to startups, investors and government stakeholders.

He said the Single Window offers a comprehensive and data-driven overview of the startup ecosystem, facilitating the formulation of policies and enhancing the ease of doing business as well as contributing to the creation and growth of local startups throughout their lifecycle.

“Malaysia aspires to rank among the top 20 countries in the global startup ecosystem by 2030 and position Kuala Lumpur as a regional startup and digital hub.

“In pursuit of this vision, this ministry (MOSTI) together with MyDigital Corporation is currently enhancing the MyStartup portal as a Single Window for Malaysia’s startup ecosystem,” he said.

He said this when launching the 3rd edition of Top In Tech Innovation Award at Technology Park Malaysia in Bukit Jalil here today.

Chang said the Single Window is expected to be unveiled during the launch of the Kuala Lumpur 20 (KL20) blueprint in April.

He said the government is committed to establishing a vibrant startup ecosystem, positioning the country as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

“In 2021, MOSTI launched the Malaysia Startup Ecosystem Roadmap (SUPER) 2021-2030 which aims to achieve 5,000 startups by 2025.

“I am happy to announce that we have achieved more than 3,900 startups recorded in the MYStartup portal,” he said.

Chang said the award ceremony is in line with the government’s vision to enhance the nation’s capacity for innovation as well as open more opportunities to new technologies and talents in the sector.

The award ceremony, co-hosted by Malaysiakini and Digital News Asia, aims to recognise all ground-breaking technology innovations and impactful business strategies in today’s digital economy. -Bernama