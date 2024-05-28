Ministry staff urged to equip themselves with tech-based skills - Nga

PUTRAJAYA: Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) staff have been urged to equip themselves with technology-based skills and knowledge so that government services will remain relevant and progressive.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said that ministry staff should not be complacent with their current achievements as Malaysians’ expectations of public services are rising.

“We all need to come together to achieve a high level of efficiency and quality through three main elements that determine success, organised planning, quick implementation and effective communication plans.

“All ministry staff are hoped to carry on their good and close cooperation and always support each other. The togetherness and consensus in carrying out duties will produce excellent results,” he said in a statement today in conjunction with the ministry’s 2023 excellence appreciation ceremony.

A total of 402 individuals received the Excellence Service Award (APC) from Nga at the ceremony, 88 of them being KPKT staff, 87 from Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) and 83 firefighters.

Nga also presented the Excellent Service Medal (PPC) to Snr Fire Officer II Nga presented Syafiq Mohamad, 30, who was honoured for his outstanding excellence in his duties, and his active involvement and contribution in activities outside official duties, including volunteer work, and in associations, clubs and communities.

Syafiq began serving in the Fire and Rescue Department on Aug 15, 2013, and is also the trainer of the Fire Department’s East Region Academy’s poisonous animal handling course in Wakaf Tapai, Marang Terengganu, having caught over 500 snakes of various species during his time on duty.

He has also created a YouTube channel called Squad King Cobra Channel to provide exposure and share knowledge on handling snakes.