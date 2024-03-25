Missing nursing student found in Johor

KOTA BHARU: Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKMM) student Nor Diana Mohd Najib (pix), 21, who was reported missing since Feb 29, has been found in Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Her mother, Maznah Ismail, 44, said Nor Diana was traced to the house of her adopted sister known as ‘Ika’ at about 3.50 am this morning.

“Several of my family members and police found the address in Johor but they (Ika and Diana) made a police report denying that Nor Diana was missing after the news went viral.

“With the help of the police, we found them and took Nor Diana back to her nephew’s house in Johor first before leaving for Kelantan this afternoon,“ she told Bernama today.

Maznah said since her daughter was found, Nor Diana was moody and quiet and not so cheerful than before.

“Nor Diana only answered in single words when asked and said that her family did not understand her situation that she wanted to stop studying and wish to start working,“ she said.

“We found it odd as Nor Diana did complained of her problems while studying, even the course was her own choice without anyone forcing her,“ she said.

In order to restore her daughter’s spirit, Maznah said her family wanted to do try alternative treatment by consulting Islamic medicine.

“What is important is that we are relief and happy that Nor Diana was found, thus we could celebrate Aidilfitri together later,“ she said.

Meanwhile, commenting on Nor Diana’s study decision, she said that so far ILKKM in Alor Setar, Kedah has not made a final decision on Nor Diana’s status.

“Every two days Nor Diana’s coordinator at her study centre will call me to ask about the current situation including the latest information about Nor Diana. So far no decision has been made whether her study,“ she said.

Bernama previously reported that a student of ILKMM in Alor Setar, Kedah was reported missing since February 29 when she was supposed to return to her family’s home at Perumahan KTMB Tumpat here, during the mid-semester break, but did not do so and she could not be traced by her family. -Bernama