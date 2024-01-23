MITI gives assurance to help Perlis boost investment sector

KANGAR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has given assurance that it will assist Perlis to further boost the investment sector regardless of political differences for the development of the state so that it contributes to the economic development of the country.

Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong said the ministry viewed Perlis as a huge potential in the field of the border economy, involving the halal product industry as well as the semiconductor sector that can increase investments in the state.

“Our halal products are recognised and accepted by Muslims all over the world including Southern Thailand and this I think is an advantage. I hope MITI and especially the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) can assist Perlis,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli at the State Legislative Assembly Complex today.

On the semiconductor industry, Liew said that the engineering and electricity technology faculty as well as the electronics technology and engineering faculty at the Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) provide the state with an advantage in developing the semiconductor industry.

There is already cooperation between (semiconductor) companies in Penang and in Kulim with Perlis, especially in Chuping. “There is potential if there is cooperation between the semiconductor companies and by using the advantages of UniMAP, the semiconductor (industry) opportunity is quite bright for Perlis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri describes the meeting with Liew as interesting with Liew suggesting the state government increase investments in Perlis. -Bernama